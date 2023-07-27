Important injury update on Szoboszlai given by Liverpool man’s father

The last thing that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp needs ahead of the start of the new Premier League season is his players dropping like flies because of injuries.

Although pre-season games are almost always marketed as ‘friendlies,’ the truth is that many of these matches are anything but. Tackles flying in, no quarter asked or given…

Ultimately, football players are competitive athletes, and the thought of losing a game, even with nothing but personal pride at stake, isn’t entertained.

New Liverpool signing, Dominik Szoboszlai’s recent injury actually occurred in training, and his father, Zsolt, gave a brief update to how his son was doing.

“There was a coming together in training, his feet got stuck in between the ball and he twisted his ankle slightly, but he’s already jogging now,” he was quoted as saying by DaveOCKOP.

That’s encouraging news for the Reds and even if the player isn’t available for the matches against Leicester, Bayern Munich or Darmstadt, he could be in contention for the first match of the 2023/24 campaign against Chelsea.

From Klopp’s point of view any injuries to key players are regrettable at any stage, and the German can only hope for a quick and sustained recovery.

In Szoboszlai’s case it sounds as if no real harm was done and, as long as things are taken slowly initially just to be on the safe side, he should be match fit in no time.