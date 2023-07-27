“Money not my motivation” – Leicester star admits he has rejected a big money move to Saudi

Jannik Vestergaard has one year left on his contract with Leicester City and is therefore expected to leave the Foxes during this summer’s transfer window.

However, admitting recently that money is not his main motivator, the Danish defender, who spoke to BT, revealed how he has already turned down a lucrative offer from an unnamed Saudi Pro League club.

The offer is said to have been worth €6 million-per season but Vestergaard wasted no time in rejecting the offer, suggesting sporting achievements mean more to him.

“I don’t want to comment on the club’s name, because it’s not fair, but I can only say my sporting ambitions matter most. I’ve always chosen a club based on what I believed would be a good step-up football-wise,” the defender said.

“Money has never been my motivation. The sporting challenge is the whole reason why I play football – and love to do it.”

