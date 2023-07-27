Liverpool in talks today to progress signing of new midfielder says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new midfielder is starting to take shape as the Reds will discuss the signing of Romeo Lavia with Southampton today.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that a new bid of around £42.5m plus £2.5m add-ons is expected to be sent in the coming days after the Merseyside club’s first offer was rejected this week by the Championship side.

Southampton are holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old star as details of the deal/payment terms and more are being discussed today.

Liverpool and Southampton, in contact to discuss Roméo Lavia deal again today ??? #LFC New bid expected to be around £42.5m plus £2.5m add ons fee — as reported on Wednesday. Southampton insist on £50m package but details of the deal/payment terms and more being discussed. pic.twitter.com/YUN9ov73F7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

The transfer journalist reported on Wednesday that the Reds want to get the deal done fast as Chelsea are still interested in Lavia and are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old.

The Southampton star is Jurgen Klopp’s number-one target for the defensive midfield role in his team as the German coach looks to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and when the new campaign begins, the Reds’ midfield will look very different to the one that finished the previous season.