Liverpool in talks today to progress signing of new midfielder says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new midfielder is starting to take shape as the Reds will discuss the signing of Romeo Lavia with Southampton today. 

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that a new bid of around £42.5m plus £2.5m add-ons is expected to be sent in the coming days after the Merseyside club’s first offer was rejected this week by the Championship side.

Southampton are holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old star as details of the deal/payment terms and more are being discussed today.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist says 25-year-old has played his last game for Leeds; there’s no way back
Race for Rasmus Hojlund heating up as PSG agree personal terms but Man United still very confident of signing the striker
Newcastle United make first contact to add another Italian midfielder alongside Tonali

The transfer journalist reported on Wednesday that the Reds want to get the deal done fast as Chelsea are still interested in Lavia and are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old.

The Southampton star is Jurgen Klopp’s number-one target for the defensive midfield role in his team as the German coach looks to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and when the new campaign begins, the Reds’ midfield will look very different to the one that finished the previous season.

More Stories Romeo Lavia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.