Journalist says 25-year-old has played his last game for Leeds; there’s no way back

Leeds United defender Max Wober is set to join Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of next season.

However, according to transfer journalist Graham Smyth, the Austrian is unlikely to return to Elland Road.

Speaking recently about what the future could have in store for Wober, Smyth stated that is ‘almost impossible to see a way back’ for the 25-year-old defender.

“There is no doubt in my mind that there is a clause and it will be a loan, but also with this one there may be a permanent option in there,” Smyth said on the Elland Road Podcast.

“It is difficult to see a way back at Leeds for a lot of these players, and it’s almost impossible to see a way back for Max Wober, we were not getting noises to say Wober was off, the club seemed optimistic they would keep Wober, and that always stems from something, Wober had been involved.”