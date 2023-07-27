Clubs from France could also be in contention for the transfer of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Michael Olise, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Johnson noted that Olise is attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester City at the moment, but suggested there would likely also be Ligue 1 interest in him.

Olise has impressed at Selhurst Park in recent times and looks like someone who could make an impact at Chelsea or City next season, perhaps as an ideal replacement for Riyad Mahrez at the latter.

Still, Johnson expects Ligue 1 sides will also be keeping an eye on Olise, whose form will also surely have attracted the attention of France manager Didier Deschamps.

The 21-year-old has represented Les Bleus at youth level but has never played for a French club, so Johnson thinks it’ll be interesting to see what he could add to the national side, as well as watching how his transfer situation unfolds.

“Michael Olise is attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester City after showing himself to be an exciting prospect at Crystal Palace,” Johnson said.

“It’s quite rare to have an English-born player who’s eligible for France and is playing for them at youth level despite not having any experience of playing in the French club system, so it brings something new to the table in terms of the international set-up.

I’m sure he’s a name Didier Deschamps is keeping an eye on, and certainly if he was to make a move to one of the big clubs, such as Chelsea, where he spent a little bit of time in his youth days, that would be an interesting development.

“Still, he’s also a name who’s been occasionally linked with a Ligue 1 move. I think at some point if he becomes a full senior France international as we expect, he’s certainly a name that a number of top French clubs will look at.

“While he’s still at Crystal Palace, I think he’s within reach for a number of Ligue 1 clubs, but if he was to move to a bigger Premier League club like Chelsea or Manchester City I think that would probably take him out of reach for every club except PSG, so if he is on the move that will dictate his chances of a Ligue 1 club at some point in the near future. If he stays at Palace and if they struggle and end up in a relegation battle, then I think it could be one to watch for a number of Ligue 1 clubs.”