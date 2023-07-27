Newcastle clear out continues as defender bids farewell to St. James’ Park

The times they are a changing at St. James’ Park, and for all of the new signings that Eddie Howe is bringing into Newcastle, some other players need to be moved on.

Howe has overseen an incredible transformation at the Magpies, due in no small part to the incredible financial backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Having said that the manager has still had to spend the money wisely, and almost without exception, each signing he has made has paid off handsomely.

It’s certainly a great time to be a part of the Newcastle success story, but unfortunately that won’t apply to everyone. Some will be so near to jumping on board the express train, yet so far.

One player who has already decided to move elsewhere on a season-long loan deal is defender, Kelland Watts.

The 23-year-old centre-back wasn’t likely to have a realistic chance of breaking through into the first team in 2023/24, so has agreed to move to League One side, Wigan Athletic, according to Newcastle World.

As the outlet also note that the following campaign sees Watts entering the final year of his Newcastle contract, it’s safe to assume that he’s played his last game for the north east giants.

That game would also have been his first and only match for the club, a 16-minute cameo appearance back in 2019/20 according to transfermarkt.