Race for Rasmus Hojlund heating up as PSG agree personal terms but Man United still very confident of signing the striker

Man United and Paris Saint-Germain are set to fight it out across the near future over the signature of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and there have been major developments on Thursday.

According to The Athletic, PSG have made a €50m bid to Atalanta for Hojlund and it is believed the Ligue 1 champions will walk away if the offer is not accepted.

The striker wants to leave Italy this summer and RMC Sport are reporting that the French club have also reached an agreement with the Atalanta star over personal terms.

In light of PSG’s advancements, the Telegraph are reporting that the other club in the race, Man United, are advancing in talks with Atalanta over the Danish star, with the Premier League club proposing a total package worth £51.4 million.

Both Man United and PSG are in need of a striker ahead of the new season with the English giants planning to have one in place before the Premier League season kicks off.

Hojlund only joined Atalanta last summer, moving from Austrian side Sturm Graz, and registered eight goals and two assists across 31 Serie A games last season.

It is uncertain if the 20-year-old is the answer to both teams’ problems, but it will be answered soon, should either one land the striker in the coming weeks.