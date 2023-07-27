Reliable Liverpool journalist provides update on Fabinho deal after reports this week

It was reported this week that Fabinho’s transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad from Liverpool was under threat of falling through and now the reliable Paul Joyce has provided an update on the situation. 

On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that Fabinho’s proposed transfer to Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad was in jeopardy of collapsing but all parties were determined to still get the deal over the line.

The reason for the deal stalling remains unknown but now reliable Liverpool journalist Paul Joyce has provided an update on the potential £40m move.

The Times journalist has said that Fabinho won’t be travelling to Singapore with Liverpool for the next part of their pre-season preparations as the Al Ittihad deal is progressing and all parties are committed to getting it done.

The transfer is moving slowly but it seems inevitable that Fabinho will join the Saudi Arabian champions. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg stated last week that Bayern Munich were monitoring the situation and would move for the Brazilian star if his Saudi move collapsed.

The 29-year-old is set to follow Jordan Henderson out the door at Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp’s midfield will look a lot different when the new season gets underway.

