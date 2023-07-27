Teddy Sheringham urges Spurs to sign ‘solid’ Man United star

Tottenham Hotspur are in the market for a new centre-back.

Although the Londoners’ focus will predominantly be on resolving the future of club captain and record-goalscorer Harry Kane, there is an expectation that the Premier League side will sign a new defender.

Despite being heavily linked with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, former player Teddy Sheringham believes a different name should be considered.

England and Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, is out of favour under Erik Ten Hag and after being stripped of the club’s captaincy recently, the experienced defender is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

And speaking about how Maguire could revive his career, Sheringham, who spoke exclusively to The Boy Hotspur, said: “Harry Maguire would be an excellent option for Tottenham’s defence.

“Whenever you watch Maguire play for England, he rarely lets anyone down. He is a solid, proven professional that is well-suited for the Premier League.

“He has had a tough time at Manchester United – he took a lot of flak and was always the fall guy. I actually think that those experiences at United will hold him in good stead and could push him on to have a brilliant end to his career. He will have plenty to prove, and I think he would be a great signing for Tottenham.

“I really think he has been hung out to dry at Manchester United. If I think back to any of the centre-backs that I played with, I’m not sure that they would have been able to cope with the amount that Harry Maguire has over the last few years.”

During his four years at United, Maguire, who has up to three years left on his deal, has featured in 175 games in all competitions. The Englishman captained the side during their most recent major trophy win; last season’s Carabao Cup.