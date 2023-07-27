Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of signing a new striker.

While the future of Harry Kane remains uncertain amid strong interest from Bayern Munich, there is a growing expectation that the Lilywhites are laying the groundwork for the Englishman’s eventual replacement.

And according to German transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, one player the Londoners have made contact with is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

“[Kylian] Mbappe asked Paris Saint-Germain to go for the striker of his national team and also Tottenham have registered an interest with the representatives of Muani, but the eventual transfer fee could be too high,” Falk said in his exclusive column.

Paris Saint-Germain and now Tottenham Hotspur are not the only clubs interested in Frankfurt’s Muani though. Manchester United are also thought to be big admirers of the 24-year-old France international.

A transfer to Old Trafford will depend greatly on who the Red Devils’ next owners are though.

“The problem for United is the potential sale of the club,” Falk added.

“Without a final decision on this, it will be almost impossible for the Premier League club to make a €100 million offer to Frankfurt.”

Consequently, with Erik Ten Hag’s side limited with what they can do this window and Tottenham Hotspur braced for a third and improved bid from Bayern Munich for Kane (Football Insider), a deal for Muani could become a two-horse race between Paris and London.