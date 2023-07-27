Video: David Silva announces his retirement from football

All good things must come to an end, and the retirement of former Man City legend, David Silva, sees one of the greatest modern exponents depart the game he enjoyed.

Most recently at Real Sociedad, Silva also played for Valencia, Eibar, Celta Vigo, City and La Real with real aplomb.

A silky, skilful footballer, he was a throwback in some respects. What he lacked in physicality, he more than made up for with creativity and a beautiful touch.

His way of playing was akin to the work of an artist. Delicate brush strokes that built a masterpiece, and which will unfortunately no longer be seen in all its glory.