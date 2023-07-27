(Video) Joselu scores stunning overhead bicycle kick vs. Man United

Real Madrid beat Manchester United during Thursday morning’s pre-season friendly at the NRG Stadium in Texas.

The two European giants met in Houston for the latest game of their pre-season tours. Real Madrid, with thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu, ran out two-nil winners.

However, while Bellingham will take a lot of headlines after the Englishman netted his first Los Blancos goal since his £103 million move from Borussia Dortmund, Joselu’s strike will take some beating.

The 33-year-old, who scored in the 89th minute, latched onto a floated cross by Fede Valverde and managed to beat Andre Onana with a stunning overhead bicycle kick.