Video: Leeds’ Luke Ayling responds to Forest fans singing ‘Are you a man or a woman?’

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest played out a pre-season friendly at Burton’s Pirelli Stadium on Thursday evening, and the all whites emerged victorious with a 2-0 win.
The Elland Road outfit will be a little further ahead in their preparations given that the Championship season starts a week before the 2023/24 Premier League campaign begins, though Forest manager, Steve Cooper, is unlikely to be happy.
Aside from the goalmouth action, Leeds star Luke Ayling had some fun at the Forest supporters expense during the game, responding with humour when asked ‘Are you a man or a woman?’
“Are you a man or a woman…”
Luke Ayling responds in the best way possible to Forest fans during their friendly tonight.. ?? pic.twitter.com/OWPlQfwbOz
— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) July 27, 2023