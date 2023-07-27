Exclusive: Man Utd & Chelsea stars on four-man list of potential Declan Rice replacements for West Ham

West Ham United have four main targets on their list to replace Declan Rice after his move to Arsenal earlier in this summer’s transfer window.

CaughtOffside understands the Hammers are keeping four main avenues open at the moment, with no final decision yet as they look at Denis Zakaria, James Ward-Prowse, Scott McTominay and Conor Gallagher.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that the price tags look likely to be an issue with each player, while Monaco are also providing strong competition for the signing of Zakaria from Juventus.

West Ham are still in the race for Zakaria, who is likely to leave Juventus after an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea last season, but not unless the club receives an offer in the region of €25million.

McTominay’s Manchester United future is also in doubt, but there could also be plenty of competition for the Scotland international due to interest from Newcastle United and Brighton.

Ward-Prowse could be a realistic option after Southampton’s relegation, as he’ll surely want a move back to the Premier League. Southampton are aware of this and have shown some willingness to negotiate a potential cash-plus-player deal as they’ve asked West Ham about Flynn Downes.

Gallagher, meanwhile, could be the most expensive name on the list as Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino likes the player and won’t let him go unless an offer of at least £50m comes in for the England international.