World Cup winner decides to stay at current club despite interest from Chelsea

Argentina and Roma star Paulo Dybala has decided to sign a new contract with Jose Mourinho’s side despite interest from Chelsea this summer.

That is according to Tuttomercatoweb via Football Transfers, who report that the World Cup winner has agreed a new contract with the Serie A club until June 2026 with an option to extend it by an extra year.

This will come as a blow to the clubs interested in Dybala’s services as not only has he extended his deal but the attractive release clause in his contract will be changed to make it harder to activate.

Foreign clubs were able to sign the forward for just £12m this summer but that option is no longer available once the 29-year-old puts pen to paper on his new deal.

Dybala impressed during his first season in Rome as he bagged 18 goals and assisted a further eight in all competitions.

Following this, Chelsea had an interest in signing the Argentina international this summer as new manager Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a big admirer of his fellow countryman. The Blues boss previously failed to sign Dybala for Tottenham in 2019 and it looks like history is going to repeat itself this summer.