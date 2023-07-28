18-goal Chelsea target would prefer to join Arsenal this summer

Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from Football Transfers, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the attacker this summer.

However, the player wants to join a club with Champions League football and therefore he would prefer to join Arsenal this summer.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League table last season and they will not be playing European football next season. They need to bring in quality attackers this summer and Kudus would be a superb investment.

The Gunners have been very active in the transfer market so far and they have already improved their squad with the signing of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to bring in another versatile forward before the summer transfer window closes.

The likes of Folarin Balogun have been linked with a move away from the club and Kudus could be a quality alternative.

The 22-year-old Ajax forward is certainly more developed compared to Balogun, and he is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three. He has proven himself to be a reliable forward for Ajax over the years and he could certainly make an immediate impact at Arsenal. Kudus scored 18 goals and picked up seven assists across all competitions.

The Gunners will be hoping to challenge for the league title next season and they need quality players at their disposal. Signings like Kudus could certainly help bridge the gap with Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 22-year-old is unlikely to come cheap and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can raise enough funds to sign the player this summer.