£50 million target convinced by Liverpool project, Chelsea pushing at the last minute

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are reportedly ready to enter the race for the 19-year-old Belgian midfielder after struggling to agree on a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo. Chelsea need to replace N’Golo Kante and Lavia is an alternative target to Caicedo.

Apparently, the Blues could look to press in the last minute for the former Manchester City midfielder and that would enable Southampton to demand a premium for their prized prospect.

The Premier League side are reportedly looking for a £50 million package for the talented young midfielder.

Liverpool have already had an opening offer of around £37 million turned down for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Southampton in the coming weeks. A second bid of around £45 million has been launched by the Reds.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and someone like Lavia could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

Fabinho is expected to complete his move to Saudi Arabia soon and the 19-year-old would be his ideal long-term replacement.

Liverpool have added creativity and control to their midfield with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, they need to add a defensive presence to the side as well. Lavia would help shield the defence and help Liverpool tighten up at the back.

Regular football at a top Premier League club and coaching from Jurgen Klopp could help him develop into a top class player in the coming seasons and fulfil his tremendous potential. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can beat the competition from Chelsea and secure his signature.