Bruno Guimaraes likely to be key for Newcastle as they prepare £20.5m bid for midfielder

It appears that Newcastle haven’t finished their summer spending spree just yet, with news that they could be about to make a £20.5m offer for another midfielder.

So far in the current transfer window, the Magpies have been relatively quiet and look to have bought well – as they have over the last few windows under the ownership of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

That in itself shows remarkable restraint given the amount of money that PIF are believed to be worth – $607.42bn according to Argaam, an amount that’s expected to double to $1.066 trillion by 2025, and grow to $2.7 trillion by 2030.

Of course, Financial Fair Play will always have to play a part in any club’s plans, but as of now the Magpies certainly appear to have hit the sweet spot with their signings.

According to Brazilian outlet, BolaVIP, Newcastle could be about to add to their squad again with a move for Flamengo’s Victor Hugo.

The 19-year-old has drew admiring glances over the past few months, and the outlet report that the Magpies are now said to be offering £20.5m for his services.

In 24 games this season, he’s scored three goals and provided one assist per WhoScored, and has a decent pass completion rate of 88.3 percent.

With Bruno Guimaraes providing a pathway for other Brazilians to come to the Premier League, his influence in any deal could be crucial in getting it over the line.