David Beckham’s reason why he had to fire former Man United colleague Phil Neville

Ever since Inter Miami signed Lionel Messi, the focus of the football world has been on David Beckham’s MLS side.

Things couldn’t really have gone any better for the Argentine World Cup winner so far, with a 94th minute free-kick winner on his debut against Cruz Azul, followed by two goals and an assist in Inter’s midweek Leagues Cup win over Atlanta United.

It has already vindicated Beckham’s decision to try and bring the best player in the world to the United States, and on the evidence that Messi has provided already, he’s going to enjoy himself in his new league.

Before his arrival, however, some difficult decisions needed to be made behind the scenes, not least the sacking of Phil Neville, Beckham’s former Man United colleague and long-time friend.

When it came to it, as difficult a decision as it may have been, Beckham understood that it was necessary and for one reason.

“I’ve known Phil for a long, long time, so bringing him in was an important move and he did an incredible job over the couple of years he was here, with the players and the staff. He brought a seriousness that we didn’t have. But on the field, we weren’t quite right and, unfortunately, we felt there needed to be a change,” he told The Athletic (subscription required).

“[…] I said to Jorge (Mas, co-owner) from day one: the reason Manchester United were so successful is because there was stability. I had one manager throughout my whole career there and that stability runs through the whole club. So when we bring a coach in, I feel that coach should be here for the next 10 years. That’s the way that we’re going to have success.”

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Arsenal unveil Arsene Wenger statue at the Emirates Stadium More delays in the Harry Kane saga as talks between Bayern and Tottenham postponed Journalist says Farke really rates Leeds player who had a disastrous season

Of course, Inter Miami are light years away from Man United but even the Red Devils had to start somewhere.

Perhaps Messi is laying the foundations for what’s to come in the next few generations and Beckham may be able to say in a few decade’s time, assuming he is still part owner of the franchise, that their success all began with the Argentinian’s arrival.