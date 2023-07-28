Euro giants set to hold talks with Tottenham for 29-year-old today

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane remains a target for German champions Bayern Munich and the two clubs are set to discuss his transfer soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich hierarchy is set to meet with the Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Friday in order to discuss the transfer.

The German champions have had a bid of around €80 million rejected two weeks ago and they are set to return with an improved proposal.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince Levy to accept a deal for Kane in the next few days.

The Bundesliga champions are in desperate need of a quality striker and Kane would be a sensational acquisition for them.

The England international would improve most teams in the world and he could be the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich have missed a reliable goalscorer like Lewandoski since his departure.

Kane is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he could help the German outfit challenge for major trophies next season.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Spurs and he should be available for a reasonable price.

Kane will want to win major trophies at this stage of his career and he will feel that Tottenham are not quite at that level yet. The North London giants have recently appointed a new manager and they will be going through a period of transition now.

Romano claims that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the England international striker as well, but they are only likely to move if the deal with Bayern Munich does not materialise

