Fabrizio Romano provides update on Fabinho’s future as Liverpool star on the verge of Saudi move

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is on the verge of completing his transfer to Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad with the Brazilian set to sign a three-year deal in the Middle East.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Fabinho will undergo his medical soon if all goes to plan regarding the rest of the deal.

Everything is close to being completed, but Liverpool are still cautious as the documents have to be checked before the Reds sign off on the agreement.

Fabinho will sign a three-year deal with Al Ittihad, who are bringing the player to the Saudi League as part of a £40m deal with the Premier League club.

Understand Al Ittihad and Liverpool are closing in on Fabinho deal. Agreement on verge of being completed ⚪️⚫️ #LFC still cautious as documents have to be checked but it's v close. Fabinho will undergo medical soon, if all goes to plan. Three year deal agreed with the player. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Fabinho will follow Jordan Henderson out the door at Anfield as the Englishman’s move to Al Ettifaq was confirmed this week by the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield will look very different to the one that finished the previous campaign as the German coach looks to replace the Brazilian defensive midfielder with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

On Thursday, it was reported by Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool and Southampton were in contact to discuss a deal for the midfielder with the Reds’ new bid expected to be around £42.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons – but the Saints are holding out for a £50m package.