Journalist says Farke really rates Leeds player who had a disastrous season

Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, has had long enough in the job now to decide which players he will want to cash in on during the current transfer window.

That won’t be quite as straightforward as it sounds of course, given that the re-sale value of a number of all whites players will have plummeted after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

The German still has a while to streamline his squad, though with the 2023/24 season kicking off in a week’s time, he’s hardly likely to still want to be tinkering three or four weeks down the line.

For some players they needn’t worry about moving elsewhere unless they themselves want to try a new experience.

That’s because it wouldn’t make any sense for this particular ‘new broom’ to sweep Elland Road entirely clean of players from previous regimes.

They got Leeds in this mess, they should be given the chance to atone for a pathetic 2022/23 and bring the club straight back up again.

Patrick Bamford didn’t have the best season from an individual perspective either, scoring just six goals and providing two assists (per WhoScored) throughout last season.

However, he’s apparently a player that Farke really likes.

“From everything I’ve heard, Farke likes him, he rates him,” journalist, Graham Smyth, said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

“And he will certainly get game time this season.”

If the centre-forward can recapture some of his form prior to 2022/23, he could help fire Leeds back to the promised land, and having the faith from his manager to do just that is likely to be a real boon for his confidence.