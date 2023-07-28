Leeds make approach to sign 26-year-old PL ace alongside Darlow

Things are beginning to hot up in the transfer market generally, and for Leeds United as they get set to begin their 2023/24 Championship campaign.

There’s only nine days until they open their account with a fixture against Cardiff City, and Elland Road is sure to be packed to the rafters with the fans wanting to see the players back after the summer break, and to welcome the new man in charge, Daniel Farke.

The German will be acutely aware of the pressure he’ll be under from the beginning of the campaign, and to that end he will thrive or fail based on some of the transfer decisions he makes.

Newcastle reserve keeper, Karl Darlow, is set to be announced as a new Leeds player imminently, and the 32-year-old could well be joined by Everton midfielder, Mason Holgate.

Along with Sheffield United and Southampton, Football Insider sources have noted that Leeds have made an approach for the player.

It’s reported that he still has two years left of his contract with the Toffees, but it’s believed that Everton manager, Sean Dyche, is open to the player leaving on a season-long loan.

With three clubs to choose from, Holgate will need to pick carefully, and although the all whites have dropped down a division, they’re still a huge club.

When all’s said and done, it could be that which persuades the player to sign on the dotted line at Elland Road.