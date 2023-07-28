Leeds won’t stand in the way of 6ft 2in player exit

There’s still plenty of time for Leeds United to refine their playing squad as, even though the new Championship season begins in a week’s time, the transfer window doesn’t shut for a few weeks yet.

Daniel Farke has been working his squad hard in training ready for the big kick-off, and the all whites have to be considered as one of the favourites to go straight back up.

The squad has really taken shape in the last two weeks, with those players that are considered surplus to requirements or simply don’t want to be at the club any longer being moved on.

Having a divisive presence in the dressing room at any time is bad for team morale, though as a new manager looking to make an impression, the last thing Farke will need is players in the team that either don’t subscribe to his methods or aren’t interested in what the club has to offer.

More Stories / Latest News Leicester want midfielder released by Aston Villa Journalist says £12m PL player will end up at Crystal Palace Video: Chelsea’s Lauren James hits stunner in England win at FIFA Women’s World Cup

According to Tutto Salernitana, 6ft 2in Leo Hjelde is Serie A side Salernitana’s main transfer target this summer, and it’s believed that the Elland Road outfit won’t stand in the player’s way if he decides that the move is for him.

Leeds had wanted €2m for the player but after the Italians made it clear that was too much, the report states Leeds are ‘willing to take a small step back’ and accept a loan move with an obligation to buy, as well as a percentage of any future sell-on fee.