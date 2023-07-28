Leicester want midfielder released by Aston Villa

Despite having dropped out of the Premier League, Leicester City are still aiming high when it comes to trying to acquire new players, with their sights set on a midfielder who was recently released by Midland neighbours, Aston Villa.

Enzo Maresca has been quietly going about his business with the Foxes, making sure that all bases are covered in terms of what he needs from his squad as they approach the new Championship season.

Though they’ve lost the likes of Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison already this summer, if Maresca can get the signings he wants through the doors at the King Power Stadium, there’s no reason why the Foxes can’t become one of the favourites to bounce straight back up to the English top-flight.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist says £12m PL player will end up at Crystal Palace Video: Chelsea’s Lauren James hits stunner in England win at FIFA Women’s World Cup Man City star completes £30m switch away from the Etihad and pens heartfelt goodbye

One player that they have their eye on is young Arjan Raikhy according to the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old is now available after being released by Unai Emery’s side and what he lacks in top-level experience will surely be counterbalanced by a willingness to learn and the fearlessness of youth.

If he can hit the sweet spot that Maresca is looking for from his new signings, whose to say that he won’t be an able replacement for those players that have recently departed.