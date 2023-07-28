Liverpool midfielder Fabinho now on the verge of Saudi switch

It’s not been long since former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, announced his move to Al Ettifaq, and now it appears that his old team-mate, Fabinho, is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Ittihad.

Losing two midfielders of such experience and quality in the same week isn’t likely to have pleased Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, however, he will know as much as anyone in the game that anything can – and often does – happen in football.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on Friday night that a deal for Fabinho was at the famous ‘here we go’ stage – Romano’s trademarked way of announcing a new deal.

Fabinho has completed medical tests as Al Ittihad player, here we go! ????? Liverpool and Al Ittihad are still waiting to sign documents, medical approved as verbal agreement has been reached. Deal being completed and sealed on three year contract. pic.twitter.com/7zm9rkXAec — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Given that there’s still a couple of weeks left before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, there is time for Klopp to press ahead with a deal to bring in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to compensate for the loss of the midfield duo.

Along with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, it would give Liverpool a totally new look in that part of the pitch, and the Anfield faithful are sure to watch with interest to see whether the transfers in and out have either weakened or strengthened the squad.

Once confirmed, Fabinho will join up with the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, who signed for Al Ittihad earlier in the window.