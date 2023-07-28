Man City star completes £30m switch away from the Etihad and pens heartfelt goodbye

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli have announced the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Man City as part of a £30m deal, bringing an end to a very successful five years for the winger at the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit after a £30m fee was agreed between both clubs.

This brings an end to a very successful five years for the Algerian star at the Manchester club having signed from Leicester back in 2018. Mahrez was a key part of the historic Pep Guardiola era at City and leaves the Premier League champions having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups and the Champions League.

The 32-year-old played 236 matches for Man City, scoring 78 goals and assisting a further 59.

Riyad Mahrez pens emotional goodbye to Man City

Following the news that he is leaving the club, Mahrez took to social media to share a goodbye letter with everyone associated with Man City.

The 32-year-old wrote: “Dear Cityzens, Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life, a five-year journey filled with countless memories. Before leaving, I wanted to thank the board, the manager and the staff for giving me the chance to prove myself at the highest level.

“To my teammates, both past and present. Sharing the pitch and the dressing room with you has been a pleasure. Together, we’ve broken countless records, achieved what seemed impossible and never stopped believing in ourselves during the challenging times we faced. Our last season will forever be remembered in our Club and beyond, and I’m proud to have been a part of it.

“Finally, I wanted to thank you, Cityzens. Thank you for making me feel like a part of your family from day one, and giving me the confidence every time I stepped onto the pitch wearing this shirt. I’ll be forever grateful for your support and your love.

“Today I leave but I will never forget any of you. I wish the very best for the Club in the future, until we meet again. Thank you for everything, Riyad.”