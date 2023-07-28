More delays in the Harry Kane saga as talks between Bayern and Tottenham postponed

It’s the transfer saga of the summer that just keeps on giving, but Harry Kane’s proposed switch from Tottenham to Bayern Munich has been placed on hold.

For once the delays don’t appear to have anything to do with Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, who is willing to meet with the Bavarian delegation on Monday according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

It still isn’t clear if Levy will accede to any offer that the Bundesliga champions may make, though the fact that he’s willing to discuss that option speaks volumes.

He hasn’t put up a ‘not for sale’ sign on Kane this summer, so perhaps he has finally accepted the inevitable and wants to get the best deal possible for Tottenham.

In so doing, it would allow Ange Postecoglou enough time to go out to not only replace Kane, but strengthen in other areas as required.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist says Farke really rates Leeds player who had a disastrous season Leeds won’t stand in the way of 6ft 2in player exit Leicester want midfielder released by Aston Villa

Intriguingly from Kane’s point of view is the notion that he would potentially be willing to forego overhauling Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record, unless he believes that he still has time to do so after moving to the German top-flight for a few seasons.

With any luck all will be revealed on Monday, and the transfer soap opera that began almost as soon as the 2022/23 season ended will finally be over – one way or the other.