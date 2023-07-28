Newcastle United have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Kacey Wooster from Southend.

The 16-year-old striker is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class prospect for Newcastle in the coming seasons.

Newcastle have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players recently and they have also completed deals to sign Micheal Mills and Sam Alaby.

According to reports, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing Wooster from Southend as well but Newcastle have now beaten them to secure his signature.

The young striker will look to continue his development with regular football for the Newcastle youth team and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the first-team squad in the coming seasons.

If he ends up achieving his potential with Newcastle in the coming seasons, the investment could prove to be a masterstroke from the Premier League club in the long run.