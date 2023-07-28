Newcastle identify three positions they need to strengthen before window closes

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bring in three new signings before the transfer window closes.

According to reports, they have prioritised moves for two defenders. Apparently, Eddie Howe is looking to sign a quality left-back and a pacy central defender.

Newcastle used Dan Burn as their left-back last season and the experienced defender is more suited to a central role.

It is no surprise that they are looking to bring in a specialist left-back.

Similarly, they will need to bring in a quality long-term partner for Sven Botman and a talented young central midfielder would be ideal.

Furthermore, they are likely to sanction the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Arabia and they might need to replace him as well.

The Frenchman has been an important attacker for Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the three new signings to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Newcastle will be competing in the Champions League next season and they need to plug their weaknesses this summer.

