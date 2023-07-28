Photo: Arsenal unveil Arsene Wenger statue at the Emirates Stadium

It’s been five years since Arsene Wenger was last in charge of Arsenal, and on Friday the club where he left an indelible mark unveiled a tribute to him in the form of a statue outside the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman managed to keep the Gunners competitive for the majority of his tenure in north London and he can look back with pride on the league titles won, the Invincible season and the epic battles with Man United.

More Stories / Latest News More delays in the Harry Kane saga as talks between Bayern and Tottenham postponed Journalist says Farke really rates Leeds player who had a disastrous season Leeds won’t stand in the way of 6ft 2in player exit

The statue is a fitting reminder of the man’s genius and longevity at the club.