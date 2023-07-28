Transfer news: Man United and PSG pushing for talented striker, key day for Kane/Bayern Munich saga, good chance Arsenal star will now stay and more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this round-up, ad-free and straight to your inbox, as well as exclusive columns from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson, Christian Falk and Neil Jones!

AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze has joined AC Milan as part of a €20m deal plus €8m in add-ons from Villarreal.

has joined AC Milan as part of a €20m deal plus €8m in add-ons from Villarreal. Yunus Musah still wants to join AC Milan as soon as possible and hopes Valencia reach an agreement with the club. Valencia want €25m for the player, AC Milan offered €18m fixed fee.

Ajax

Calvin Bassey will join Fulham from Ajax as part of a €21m deal.

Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a €50m bid for Rasmus Højlund , but Atalanta have always wanted at least €70m plus add-ons for the player. Man United still lead the race for the striker with a higher €60m package with new round of talks scheduled for this week.

, but Atalanta have always wanted at least €70m plus add-ons for the player. Man United still lead the race for the striker with a higher €60m package with new round of talks scheduled for this week. Atalanta have reached an agreement with Almería for El Bilal Touré. €28m fee with €3m in add- ons, 15% sell-on clause also included in the contract. The player will undergo his medical on Friday.

Al Ettifaq

Al Ettifaq have completed the signing of Jordan Henderson from Liverpool for £12m plus add-ons.

Al Hilal

Marco Verratti has reached an agreement with Al Hilal on a three-year deal. The player wants to move but the transfer depends on PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi. He has no intention of accepting the €30m proposal but that will be improved soon by Al Hilal.

Al Nassr

Al Nassr are set to offer around €37m to Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane and are confident of getting the deal done. Talks are in an advanced stage as Mane’s agent is negotiating the terms of the contract with Al Nassr.

Arsenal

Thomas Partey has a good chance of staying with Arsenal ahead of the new season. Saudi clubs approached the Gunners days ago, whilst Juventus called in June, but no club close to €40/45m package requested by Arsenal. A huge bid needs to arrive for Partey to leave as Mikel Arteta is happy to keep him.

Barcelona

Nico González is ready to join Porto from Barcelona with just documents left to be signed. Barca will receive €8m for the player with a 40% sell-on clause in the contract and a buy-back clause.

is ready to join Porto from Barcelona with just documents left to be signed. Barca will receive €8m for the player with a 40% sell-on clause in the contract and a buy-back clause. Chadi Riad has joined Real Betis from Barcelona with Barca receiving a €2.5m fee in June 2024. There is a 50% sell-on clause in the contract and also a buy-back option.

has joined Real Betis from Barcelona with Barca receiving a €2.5m fee in June 2024. There is a 50% sell-on clause in the contract and also a buy-back option. Ferran Torres has said about his Barcelona future: “I’m going to stay at Barça, no doubts. I will stay, I have a contract — no plans to leave at all.”

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s board are set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss Harry Kane deal on Friday. Bayern are prepared to improve their bid of €80m plus add-ons.

deal on Friday. Bayern are prepared to improve their bid of €80m plus add-ons. Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are getting closer to an agreement for goalkeeper Yann Sommer as talks are at an advanced stage.

Al Nassr are set to offer around €37m to Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane and are confident of getting the deal done. Talks are at an advanced stage as Mane's agent is negotiating the terms of the contract with Al Nassr.

Brighton

Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo. The offer was £80m and it was immediately rejected. Negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs but no agreement reached at this stage.

Chelsea

Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Moisés Caicedo . The offer was £80m and it was immediately rejected by Brighton. Negotiations are still ongoing but no agreement reached at this stage.

. The offer was £80m and it was immediately rejected by Brighton. Negotiations are still ongoing but no agreement reached at this stage. Fulham have made a verbal proposal of around €4m for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea want £8m for the player, negotiations are advanced.

Fulham

Calvin Bassey will join Fulham from Ajax as part of a €21m deal. Marco Silva wanted the player and Fulham hope to get the deal done by Saturday.

will join Fulham from Ajax as part of a €21m deal. Marco Silva wanted the player and Fulham hope to get the deal done by Saturday. Fulham have made a verbal proposal of around €4m to Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi. Chelsea want £8m for the player and Fulham are confident of getting the deal done in the coming days. Negotiations are advanced.

Inter Miami

Luis Suárez will not be joining Inter Miami this summer as the negotiations have collapsed. The player will stay with Gremio until December.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan are getting closer to reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich for goalkeeper Yann Sommer as talks are at an advanced stage.

Juventus

Juventus are the favourites to sign Facundo González from Valencia as an agreement in principle is now on the verge of being reached.

Leicester City

Stephy Mavididi is in England to complete his transfer to Leicester City from Montpellier. The deal between both clubs is €7.5m plus a sell-on clause.

Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq for £12m plus add-ons.

to Al Ettifaq for £12m plus add-ons. Liverpool are waiting for Al Ittihad to send all the official documents for the Fabinho transfer so they can check it before giving it the final green light.

transfer so they can check it before giving it the final green light. Liverpool continue to work on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton with both clubs in contact over the transfer on Thursday. The new bid is expected to be around £42.5m plus £2.5m in add-ons but Southampton still want €50m to let the player leave.

Manchester City

Manchester City legend David Silva retires from professional football after his recent injury.

Manchester United

Manchester United are still leading the race for Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund with a higher €60m package on the table. The player has also given priority to Man United since day one as new talks are scheduled for this week between United and Atalanta after Paris Saint-Germain submitted a €50m bid for the striker.

Newcastle United

Karl Darlow underwent his medical ahead of a transfer to Leeds United on Thursday. Agreement already sealed between the two clubs.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have never had any talks or conversations with Alexis Sánchez over a transfer. No negotiations taking place at this stage despite reports as Forest remain focused on Dean Henderson and Ismail Jakobs deals.

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a €50m bid for Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund , who have always wanted at least €70m plus add-ons for the player. Man United still lead the race for the striker with a higher €60m package and the player has given priority to Man United since day one.

, who have always wanted at least €70m plus add-ons for the player. Man United still lead the race for the striker with a higher €60m package and the player has given priority to Man United since day one. Marco Verratti has reached an agreement with Al Hilal on a three-year deal. The player wants to move but the transfer depends on PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi. He has no intention of accepting the €30m proposal but that will be improved soon by Al Hilal.

has reached an agreement with Al Hilal on a three-year deal. The player wants to move but the transfer depends on PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi. He has no intention of accepting the €30m proposal but that will be improved soon by Al Hilal. The latest on the Kylian Mbappe saga – Johnathan Johnson has more.

saga – Johnathan Johnson has more. Roma want to sign Renato Sanches on loan for the season as Jose Mourinho likes the player. Negotiations will continue in the next few days but it’s up to PSG.

on loan for the season as Jose Mourinho likes the player. Negotiations will continue in the next few days but it’s up to PSG. PSG keen on Harry Kane but only in the case where the Bayern deal collapses.

but only in the case where the Bayern deal collapses. Mauro Icardi will be unveiled as a new Galatasaray player tonight. PSG will receive €10m for the transfer.

will be unveiled as a new Galatasaray player tonight. PSG will receive €10m for the transfer. Read Jonathan Johnson’s Column here.

Real Betis

Chadi Riad has joined Real Betis from Barcelona with Barca receiving a €2.5m fee in June 2024. There is a 50% sell-on clause in the contract and also a buy-back option.

Real Madrid

AS Roma are signing Julen Jon Guerrero from Real Madrid on loan with a free-buy option clause. Real will keep 50% of future sale.

Real Sociedad

David Silva retires from professional football after his recent injury with Real Sociedad.

Roma

José Mourinho is insisting on PSG’s Renato Sanches to be brought to Roma. The Italians are hoping PSG will allow the player to leave on loan as negotiations will continue over the coming days.

to be brought to Roma. The Italians are hoping PSG will allow the player to leave on loan as negotiations will continue over the coming days. AS Roma are signing Julen Jon Guerrero from Real Madrid on loan with a free-buy option clause. Real will keep 50% of future sale.

Tottenham

Bayern Munich’s board are set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss Harry Kane deal on Friday. Bayern are prepared to improve their bid of €80m plus add-ons. PSG also keen but only in case Bayern deal collapses.

Valencia