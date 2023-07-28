West Ham suffer blow in their £20 million pursuit of 11-goal target

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Apparently, West Ham United are keen on signing the player and they have already had a £20 million bid turned down for him.

According to reports via Sky Sports, Southampton director Jason Wilcox has confirmed that West Ham have had an offer knocked back for the 28-year-old midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers decide to come back with an improved offer for the player in the coming weeks.

The 28-year-old has been an important player for Southampton and he will not want to compete in the Championship next season. Ward-Prowse is too good for the second division and he will want to play in the top-flight next year.

The 28-year-old is an exceptional passer and he will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates. He is lethal from set pieces as well and he will add a new dimension to the West Ham attack.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship and they are likely to lose a number of key players this summer. Ward-Prowse is no different and he will have plenty of takers in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement in the next few days.

The midfielder has scored 11 goals across all competitions last season and he will certainly relish the opportunity to play for a club in the Europa League next season.