£60m-rated Crystal Palace player being sought by Chelsea; moves being made

Chelsea could be about to make enemies of their London rivals, Crystal Palace, with news that they’re preparing a bid for one of the Eagles star players.

Mauricio Pochettino has spent much of his tenure so far at Stamford Bridge watching as more and more players are ushered out of the exit door.

The Blues overspend in the previous couple of transfer windows meant that a fire sale was always on the cards, but the size and scale of the same has surely surprised many.

Though there may be one or two more players still to leave before the door slams shut on deadline day, Pochettino can at least now concentrate on bringing in one or two decent exponents of the beautiful game.

According to Si Phillips, writing in his exclusive Talk Chelsea Substack (subscription required), Chelsea are targeting Palace’s Mark Guehi.

The player was sold to the Selhurst Park outfit back in 2021 by the Blues, and perhaps the club have belatedly realised their mistake.

It isn’t clear at this stage if Guehi himself is willing to make the move back across London, or indeed if Steve Parish is willing to sell him to Chelsea.

Taking the view that everyone is available for a price, and given Chelsea’s defensive injuries already, it may be that Todd Boehly goes the extra mile in trying to test Parish’s resolve to keep hold of the centre-back.