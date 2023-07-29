Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old Belgian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and it seems that the Blues are now ready to enter the race and hijack the move as per Football Insider.

Chelsea have failed in their pursuit of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion. The 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated by the Seagulls and they have turned down an £80 million offer from Chelsea.

It seems Chelsea could now prioritise a move for the Belgian midfielder and they are ready to offer close to Southampton’s asking price of £50 million.

Liverpool have recently failed with an offer of around £38 million according to Football Insider and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can beat the competition from Chelsea and secure the midfielder’s signature.

Liverpool and looking to replace players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Both players are set to begin a new adventure in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool have already improved their midfield with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. They need to add some depth to the side as well.

Lavia has the potential to develop into a top-class defensive midfielder and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Fabinho.

Joining a big club like Liverpool and working under a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will be a tempting proposition for the 19-year-old and he will be hoping to get the transfer across the line soon.