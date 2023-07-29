Crucial days for Barcelona as big Dembele decision looms

On Saturday night Barcelona take on Real Madrid as part of their pre-season tour of the United States, and Ousmane Dembele is likely to be playing the fullest part.

The Frenchman remains the blaugranes talisman, and will almost certainly be relied upon to open up the Los Blancos defence.

A friendly it may be, but El Clasico is always a keenly contested match, and Saturday’s edition is likely to be no different.

It could end up being the World Cup winner’s last appearance in a Barca shirt too if reports are correct.

According to ESPN sources, the 26-year-old has apparently agreed a five-year deal with Ligue Un champions, Paris Saint-Germain, and the deal must be concluded by Monday, as this is the last day that Dembele’s release clause will be at €50m. After July 31, it increases to €100m.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea make a decision on Juventus’ Lukaku loan request Newcastle and Aston Villa will have to pay €40-50 million for 23-year-old defender Mason Greenwood close to knowing future footballing destination after secret Man United talks

It would be the worst possible news for Xavi ahead of the new La Liga season, however, Joao Felix is known to want a switch to the club and by bringing in money from any deal for Dembele, it would make a subsequent loan or purchase for the Portuguese easier for Barcelona to bear in a financial sense.

With 48 hours left to get things over the line PSG don’t have long to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s, so the will of the player will be crucial in sealing the final details.