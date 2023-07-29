Crystal Palace man could return to Madrid in swap deal

As the new Premier League season approaches, one Crystal Palace star could be heading out of south London and back to the sunnier climbs of Madrid, a city he left in 2018 to come to the English capital.

Roy Hodgson, having already lost Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray, might not be too enamoured by losing more of his stars on the eve of the new campaign, but is realistic enough to know that all the while the transfer window remains open, deals can be done. That goes both ways too of course.

According to AS, Getafe goalkeeper, David Soria, is of interest to the Eagles, though he also remains on Real Madrid’s radar and both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are credited with an interest.

The south Londoners may be in pole position to do a deal if current custodian, Vicente Guaita, can be persuaded to return to Getafe.

Los Blancos appear to be sticking with Andriy Lunin as their reserve goalkeeper for now, though there was a period in the current pre-season where, AS note, it was thought a change to the back-up for Thibaut Courtois may be necessary.

At 20 years of age Soria is six years younger than Guaita, so Palace’s interest is obvious.

With a few weeks left of the current window to go, there’s plenty of time to get a deal done if all parties are in agreement.