Exclusive: Crucial point of Hojlund negotiations as Man United get aggressive

With a fortnight to go until the start of the 2023/24 season, we’ve reached the point of no return in the negotiations between Atalanta and Manchester United regarding Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Dane has been on the radar of the Old Trafford outfit for some while now, and the Red Devils are looking to really hammer home their intent to sign the player during talks with the Serie A side.

It’s been obvious for the entire window that Erik ten Hag wants a striker, but with other priorities in the team too, any search and subsequent talks were put on the back burner.

However, as Fabrizio Romano writes in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, United are now ready to attack the deal.

‘Man United are preparing a new attack for the Rasmus Hojlund deal. A new round of talks in which they will be very, very aggressive,’ he wrote.

‘That is the situation now. They know that PSG sent a bid to Atalanta but they also know that the player wants to go to Man United. Now it’s time to attack the situation again and try and reach agreement with Atalanta.

‘[…] This is a crucial moment. United are optimistic because Hojlund is obsessed with the club, but now United have to show, in terms of money, they are obsessed with Rasmus Hojlund.’

As Romano notes, there’s the added complication of Paris Saint-Germain now lurking in the background, and whilst this isn’t thought to necessarily represent a problem at this stage, the fact that the Ligue Un champions appear to have registered an interest makes negotiations for the player all the more urgent.

Man United supporters would do well to remember that the youngster only has 32 appearances in a European top-flight league under his belt, per transfermarkt, at this stage.

If he signs on at the Theatre of Dreams he may take to the Premier League like a duck to water, but if he doesn’t, the fans will need to be patient.

Ten Hag has clearly seen something in him he likes, and the manager has done enough over the short time he’s been in charge of the club to earn the trust and respect of the Old Trafford faithful.