Liverpool’s midfield is indeed undergoing a significant revamp this summer, with several key players departing the club.

The likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have already left after their contracts expired.

Furthermore, the recent confirmation of Jordan Henderson’s sale to Al-Ettifaq for £13 million, where he reunites with Steven Gerrard, adds to the list of departures.

Another significant departure on the horizon is Fabinho, with his move to Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia reportedly close to completion. Liverpool are set to receive £40 million from his sale.

With these key midfield players leaving for Saudi, Liverpool are in urgent need of adequate replacements.

The club has been linked with Romeo Lavia, but according to Graeme Bailey on the Talking Transfers Podcast, there could be another midfielder incoming. He mentioned the possibility of a loan move for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, who has caught Liverpool’s interest.

While speaking to the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey said:

“I do wonder if we do still see, there is still an interest in Gravenberch at Bayern. Maybe, he’s available on loan, is Lavia experienced enough to start at Liverpool? It wouldn’t surprise me to see another two and that would be four new midfielders.”

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig earlier in the summer. But that is not enough as a top class defensive midfielder remains an absolute necessity for the club.

If Liverpool fail to find a suitable replacement for Henderson and Fabinho, it could have a significant impact on their upcoming season.