Leeds United player could hand Farke a massive boost as he’s ready to reject Premier League move

Ahead of the start of the new Championship campaign, Daniel Farke could be handed a massive boost from one Leeds player in particular.

Once the club’s relegation was confirmed at the end of the 2022/23 season, it was only a matter of time before some players decided that the English second tier wasn’t for them.

Other players, such as Rodrigo, had to leave simply because of their salaries. In Rodrigo’s case, £100,000 per week according to Spotrac, was clearly far too expensive for the Elland Road outfit.

With weeks still to go before the transfer window closes, there’s every chance that other players may follow suit, which could leave Farke in a delicate position, given that, at this late stage, he will have been working with a squad of players that he might expect will be with him for the season.

There appears to have been a lot of chat surrounding the talented Wilfried Gnonto, who seemed to be vastly underused by Javi Gracia during his tenure last season.

The 19-year-old Italian has something about him, and could be a revelation in the Championship.

That’s a scenario that appears closer to happening now, after talkSPORT noted that Gnonto isn’t completely sold on the idea of moving to Everton, where manager, Sean Dyche, is a huge admirer.

There’s still time for such a move to happen, but if Leeds can start their season off on the right foot, Gnonto could well help fire them back to an immediate promotion.