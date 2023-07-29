Major Newcastle star leaves the club in £30m switch

Newcastle are getting their major transfer business done early in this current window, with one big star confirmed as having left St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has the most difficult of balancing acts now, given how much supporter expectations will have gone through the roof.

Before the former Bournemouth manager took over the Magpies, fans could’ve only dreamed that the club would one day be back in the Champions League, seriously competing for trophies and enjoying life at the right end of the Premier League table. Ever since Howe has been in charge, however, the trajectory has continued on an upward curve.

The pursuit of perfection does come with its pitfalls of course and not everyone can come along for the ride.

That’s been the case for former fan favourite, Allan Saint-Maximin.

The French wide man had long been the darling of the St. James’ Park terraces, but after injury curtailed his season in 2022/23, he found it hard to get back into the starting XI on a regular basis.

Once Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League made their interest in the player known, it was surely just a matter of time before Saint-Maximin acceded to their overtures.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the deal to take him to the Saudi outfit has been completed for a fee of £30m.

Though his unique style of play will be missed, Howe is building an incredible team in the north east to more than compensate for the loss of one or two big players.