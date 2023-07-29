Newcastle told to pay £40 million for defensive target after having offer turned down

Newcastle United are hoping to improve their defensive options this summer and they have identified Tino Livramento as a target.

The Southampton defender is likely to leave the club this summer after their relegation and Newcastle have now had a bid of around £30 million turned down for him.

The former Chelsea Academy graduate is valued at £40 million and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to come back with an improved offer to sign him.

Newcastle have had a second bid worth around £30m for Tino Livramento REJECTED. ? Southampton want around £40m. ? [via @markmcadamtv]. pic.twitter.com/4Y3j7wP4kO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 28, 2023

The Magpies have already failed with two offers to sign the player and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Livramento is highly rated in English football and he has a bright future ahead of him. The opportunity to play for a club like Newcastle will be an attractive proposition for him.

The talented young defender will want to compete at the highest level and Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification.

The reported £40 million asking price seems quite steep right now but the youngster has the ability to develop into a reliable Premier League defender and justify the outlay.

Southampton will not want to lose their key players this summer but they are under pressure to sell. The top players will not want to compete in the Championship next season and the likes of Livramento will want to return to the top flight as soon as possible.

Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported £40 million asking price and it remains to be seen what they decide.