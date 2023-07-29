Leeds United made an ambitious approach to sign Napoli winger Hirving Lozano according to W Deportes.

According to the report, Leeds United, along with Stoke City and Everton, had shown interest in signing the 27-year-old Mexican winger.

However, Lozano has chosen to sign a four-year deal with the MLS side Los Angeles Football Club, rejecting offers from various other clubs, including a tempting offer from Saudi Arabia.

Lozano’s decision to opt for Los Angeles Football Club comes after an 4 years with Napoli, during which he scored 30 goals and provided 17 assists in 155 appearances across all competitions.

The Mexican has reportedly snubbed a number of clubs including a tempting offer from Saudi Arabia to join the American side.

It was always going to be a difficult task convincing Lozano to join Leeds considering their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Former Norwich manager Daniel Farke has been appointed the new manager there now who is now tasked with the job to help them return to the Premier League.