With two weeks left until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Gianluca Scamacca still remains a West Ham United player.

The Italian has made no secret of his desire to leave the east London outfit, but the issue has been the scale of any loss the Hammers will have to accept.

David Moyes signed the striker from Sassuolo 12 months ago for a not insignificant £35.5m fee according to Sky Sports.

After a season beset by injuries and loss of form, the player is worth nowhere close to that amount, but his steadfast belief in wanting to play his football at Roma next season is making his stay in east London untenable.

To that end, according to Il Tempo (h/t Forza Roma), Roma’s General Manager, Tiago Pinto, will travel to London next week to have more talks over bringing Scamacca to the Italian capital.

Pinto may have one ace up his sleeve too. The outlet also note that the Giallorossi are willing to offer central defender, Roger Ibanez, as part of the deal to take Scamacca the other way.

It still may not be enough to persuade West Ham to do business, but there seems little point in them keeping a player that so obviously doesn’t want to be there and may poison the dressing room in so doing.