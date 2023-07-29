The Guardian has reported on tensions between West Ham’s director of football, Tim Steidten, and manager David Moyes regarding control over transfers.

Steidten is reportedly unhappy with Moyes’ reluctance to pursue a deal for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, a player he had recommended.

There are ‘tensions‘ between the two of them with Tim Steidten, as Steidten is used to having total control over transfers, but Moyes has rejected several of his suggestions.

The manager’s preference is to sign players with Premier League experience to avoid the risk of signing foreign players who may take time to adapt to the league, a situation the club experienced last season.

It claims that Moyes has rejected many of Steidten’s suggestions and wants players with Premier League experience.

It’s been said that Moyes does not want to repeat last season’s mistake of signing foreign players who usually take time to settle in the league and rather wishes the club to sign Premier League experienced players.

They have been linked with the likes of Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile Tim wants Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana but due to Moyes’ reservations, he could move elsewhere much to his frustration.

As the situation unfolds, the dynamics between the director of football and the manager may play a pivotal role in shaping West Ham’s transfer strategy for the upcoming season.

West Ham had a poor season with the club flirting with relegation for most of the season. It was reported that Moyes would be sacked at the end of the summer but West Ham’s UEFA Conference League win has given Moyes another chance at the club.