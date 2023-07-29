Tyler Adams’ release clause could alert West Ham and Aston Villa

With only a week left until the Championship season begins, Daniel Farke surely can’t countenance losing Tyler Adams from his Leeds United squad.

The USNMT captain has, thus far, played a full part in the Elland Road side’s pre-season commitments, but as The Athletic (subscription required) note, a release clause for the player has come to light, potentially putting a spoke in the works.

What’s more, it’s believed to be a measly £20m plus add-ons, meaning potential suitors could be getting themselves a bargain.

The difficulty for Farke now is that he will know that any player willing to take a chance on the 24-year-old will be able to do so once the clause is met.

There isn’t a thing he or Leeds themselves could do, as the clause was apparently written into the player’s contract in the event of relegation, which of course occurred at the end of the 2022/23 season.

In a separate report from The Athletic (subscription required), Aston Villa are detailed as having an interest in Adams’ services, whilst reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport, also gave a nod in West Ham’s direction.

“I think that there are Premier League suitors very seriously looking at Adams,” he said.

“I would keep one eye on West Ham United, who are obviously in the market for that kind of player.”

The Hammers clearly need to get their house in order because they’ve still not managed to sign anyone during the window. That doesn’t bode well for next season and, who knows, maybe they’ll end up swapping places with Leeds.