Video: Liverpool fans in Singapore shower love on Darwin Nunez during training session

Liverpool’s star striker, Darwin Nunez, received an outpouring of adoration from fans in Singapore during a recent training session.

As Nunez and fellow teammate Luis Diaz strolled down the sidelines, the passionate fans began chanting the Uruguayan’s name.

In a heartwarming gesture, Diaz enthusiastically joined in with hand gestures, and Nunez reciprocated the love by responding with a heart sign and waving back.

The striker, who joined the club last season in a £64m deal and scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 42 appearances.

His impressive pre-season performances alongside Mo Salah have left fans excited for the upcoming season.

