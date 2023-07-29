Video: Liverpool fans in Singapore shower love on Darwin Nunez during training session

Liverpool’s star striker, Darwin Nunez, received an outpouring of adoration from fans in Singapore during a recent training session.
As Nunez and fellow teammate Luis Diaz strolled down the sidelines, the passionate fans began chanting the Uruguayan’s name.
In a heartwarming gesture, Diaz enthusiastically joined in with hand gestures, and Nunez reciprocated the love by responding with a heart sign and waving back.
Watch below:
The fans in Singapore love Darwin Nunez ?pic.twitter.com/DonQmKWa2H
— Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 29, 2023
The striker, who joined the club last season in a £64m deal and scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 42 appearances.
His impressive pre-season performances alongside Mo Salah have left fans excited for the upcoming season.