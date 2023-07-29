Video: Marc Bartra scores from his own half to embarrass Burnley in pre-season friendly

The actual 2023/24 campaign hasn’t even started yet but we’ve already got a contender for goal of the pre-season from Marc Bartra.
Bartra’s Real Betis side hosted Vincent Kompany’s Burnley outfit on Friday afternoon, and with the verdiblancos trailing 1-0 in the 50th minute, the defender came up with something really special.
The hosts were given a free-kick in the centre circle and a couple of yards from the centre spot in their own half.
A quick look up from Bartra was all he needed to know that a shot from the dead ball was worth a try, and he completely caught out the visiting keeper with his inventiveness.
Para verlo en bucle ?? pic.twitter.com/TSzkVvZOXc
— Real Betis Balompié ?? (@RealBetis) July 28, 2023
Pictures from Real Betis Balompie