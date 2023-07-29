Video: Ousmane Dembele finishes off a superbly executed free-kick involving Perdi and new signing Ilkay Gundogan against Real Madrid

Barcelona took the lead in their pre-season El Clasico clash against Real Madrid as Ousmane Dembele netted a well-executed goal.

Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri orchestrated a brilliant free-kick, providing Dembele with the opportunity to fire past Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

However, Real Madrid had a chance to level the score when they were awarded a penalty, but Vinicius Jr’s shot struck the crossbar, leaving them frustrated.

Watch below:

GOAL | Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid (Ousmane Dembele) pic.twitter.com/JC2bwXsRAx — Xtra Goals (@iXtraGoal) July 29, 2023

This would be their first pre-season win having lost 5-3 against Arsenal two days ago. The team will then be gearing up for their final pre-season match against Tottenham next week.