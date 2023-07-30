“No doubt” – Declan Rice’s ex-teammate makes two big predictions about him following Arsenal transfer

Former West Ham United captain Mark Noble has heaped praise onto midfielder Declan Rice after his transfer to Arsenal this summer.

The England international looks one of the most exciting signings of the summer, and it’s clear there are no hard feelings towards him from his former Hammers teammate.

Noble says Rice was almost like a son to him at times at West Ham, and he’s now convinced the 24-year-old will go on to enjoy success at the Emirates Stadium.

Making two big predictions on Rice’s Arsenal career, Noble told the Metro he could see his former colleague becoming club captain one day, while perhaps also lifting the Premier League trophy in May 2024.

He said: “I have no doubt. I think one day he will be England captain as well, just because of his mannerisms, the way he speaks in the press, the way he plays, he is born for that.

“I have no doubt about that. You have seen the way Mikel Arteta, Edu and the Arsenal owners have done it over the last three or four years, they have invested heavily in young players for the future.

“You look at their squad now, it is an incredible young squad. Young, athletic and talented players and they are going to be a really good team this year. There is every chance they give Man City a run for their money again, because they’re such a talented squad.

“I think they (Arsenal) can win the league, of course. They went so close last year. You’ve got an incredible team in Man City with an incredible manager so it will be tough.”

Arsenal fans will surely be encouraged by how highly thought of Rice is at his old club, and it’s certainly nice to see that he’s only being wished well after leaving to join the Gunners.